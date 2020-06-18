Staples is offering this 75-Count Disinfecting Wipes for $4.99 with free shipping!



Details:

Fresh-scented disinfecting wipe kills germs and deodorizes in one swipe



Comes with 75 wipes per pack



Kills cold and flu viruses as well as mold and mildew



Kills 99.9% of bacteria



Wipes are disposable and makes cleanup simple



Received 4+ stars from over 295 reviews