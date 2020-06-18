Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Staples Coupons

Staples

75-Count Disinfecting Wipes + Ships Free
+ FREE SHIPPING
$4.99
Jun 18, 2020
Expires : 06/17/20
11  Likes 0  Comments
About this Deal

Staples is offering this 75-Count Disinfecting Wipes for $4.99 with free shipping!

Details:
  • Fresh-scented disinfecting wipe kills germs and deodorizes in one swipe
  • Comes with 75 wipes per pack
  • Kills cold and flu viruses as well as mold and mildew
  • Kills 99.9% of bacteria
  • Wipes are disposable and makes cleanup simple
  • Received 4+ stars from over 295 reviews

Free Shipping health Personal Care Cleaning Supplies Staples Disinfecting Wipes Coronavirus Covid-19
💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
