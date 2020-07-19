Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
40-Oz Persil ProClean Laundry Detergent

$2.99 $6.99
+ Free* Shipping
Walgreens is offering this 40-Oz Persil ProClean Laundry Detergent for only $2.99 when you 'clip' the $2 off coupon on the product page. Shipping is free on orders $35+, or opt for free in-store pickup where available.

  • Power-Liquid with the signature Persil Original Scent
  • Removes tough stains for an exceptional clean
  • Experience premium clean
  • Received 4+ stars from over 45,120 reviews

Compare to $5.24 at Walmart and $4.94 at CVS.

