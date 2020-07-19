40-Oz Persil ProClean Laundry Detergent
$2.99
$6.99
+ Free* Shipping
About this Deal
|Walgreens is offering this 40-Oz Persil ProClean Laundry Detergent for only $2.99 when you 'clip' the $2 off coupon on the product page. Shipping is free on orders $35+, or opt for free in-store pickup where available.
Details:
Compare to $5.24 at Walmart and $4.94 at CVS.
