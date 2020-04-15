8x8 photo tiles for $1.99 each



Must use coupon APTILE199 to receive 8x8 photo tiles for $1.99 each.

Offer expires at 11:59 p.m. PT on April 19, 2020, while supplies last.



Great Valentine's Day gift idea! Snapfish is offering their 8x8 Photo Tile for only $1.99 when you use code FBTILE199 at checkout. Plus, use code FREESHIP29 for free shipping on orders of $29 or more.



Other Notable Sales & Offers:

8x10 Unframed Canvas Print for $9.99 w/ Code CHILL8X10 (Reg. $44.99)

5x7 Softcover Book for $3.90 w/ Code FB70BP (Reg. $12.99)

