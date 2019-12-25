This deal is expired!
Costco Coupons

PlastiPro-Loc Heavy Duty Garage Floor Tiles + Free Ship

$79.99 $89.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 02/13/20
Expires: 02/13/20

About this Deal

Costco is offering these PlastiPro-Loc Heavy Duty Garage Floor Tiles in 2 color options for only $79.99 with free shipping!

Details:
  • 18 tiles per box - 40 sq. ft.
  • 2 color options (black or black & grey)
  • Multipurpose self-draining tiles
  • Perforations allow for air circulation
  • Received 4+ stars from over 85 reviews!

Comments (4)

YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
4 days ago
Back again, 3 Days Only
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Dec 25, 2019
Back Again
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Dec 15, 2019
Ends Today!
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jun 17, 2019
Price Drop
Reply

