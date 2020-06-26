Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Premium Bagged Mulch in 3 Colors (In-Store)
$2.00 $3.68
Jun 26, 2020
Expires : 07/08/20
About this Deal

Valid until 7/8, Lowe's is offering their Premium Bagged Mulch for only $2.00 in-store!

Note: price and availability may vary by location.

Find your nearest Lowe's here.

Available Colors:

yshwang23
yshwang23 (L2)
Jun 26, 2020
Good deal.
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jun 26, 2020
Updated, valid until 7/8
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jun 23, 2020
valid from 6/25-7/8
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jun 10, 2020
Preen 2-cu ft Chestnut Brown Mulch. price drop, now $4.00
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Mar 19, 2020
Updated
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jun 27, 2019
Price Drop
