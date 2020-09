Home Depot is offering this 1-Gal. Hardy Hydrangea Live Shrub for only $23.25 with free shipping on orders of $45 or more.



Details:

Partial to full sun, zones: 3 to 8, grows 6-8 ft. tall and wide



Huge flowers open green and age to pink, red, and burgundy



Durable, long lived, easy to grow, great for cut flowers



Received 4+ stars from over 165 reviews!