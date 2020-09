IKEA is offering this 17-Count PRUTA Food Containers Set for only $5.99 in-stores, otherwise, shipping varies.



Details:

No BPA (Bisphenol A) added



Microwave-safe; heat food up to 212°F



Freezer-safe



Dishwasher-safe



Leave lid ajar while heating to release steam



Received 4.5 stars from over 355 reviews!