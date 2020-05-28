Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Q-Tips Swabs Cotton, 500 Count (Pack of 4)

$9.59 $14.89
+ Free* Shipping
Amazon Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01LA91S28/?tag=slickdeals&ascsubtag=8ebd965cdb2611ea8c900ab13a408f6d0INT

Get $10 off instantly upon approval for the Amazon.com Store Card.

Q-tips cotton swabs have a wide variety of uses including beauty, applying/removing/touching-up cosmetics, household cleaning, arts & crafts, pet care, baby care, and more
Use cotton swabs for all your beauty needs: get every detail right, from nails, to lips, to face, and they're perfect for touching up nail polish and manicures, lipstick & gloss, and eyeliner
Q-tips cotton swabs are perfect for cleaning and dusting electronics, keyboards, and phone port and can also help keep you safe from battery corrosion on motherboards and hard drives
DIY with Q-tips swabs, apply glue to models, build your very own creations, or paint without brushes. Q-tips are great for adult life-hacks too, like DIY nail art and getting zippers unstuck
Delicate enough for sensitive jobs like baby hygiene & pet care. Safely clean around your newborn’s belly button, toes, and nose. And don’t forget, pets need gentle care too. Disposability - do not flush
Swabs are ideal for cleaning hard to reach places: dust air vents, detail your car, or to clean ceramics & pottery and Q-tips are delicate enough for cleaning collectibles and jewelry

Related to this item:

Beauty Personal Care Tools Accessories Cotton Swabs Cotton Balls & Swabs
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (3)

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 28, 2020
Updated. Price drop
Reply
blackfoot
blackfoot (L5)
Aug 10, 2018
price drop w/ 30% off coupon
Reply
warunamail
warunamail (L5)
Jul 02, 2018
price drop w/ 25% off coupon
Reply
Related Deals
eBay
eBay
MEDITERRANEAN By Elizabeth Arden 3.3 / 3.4 Oz EDP for Women NEW IN BOX 85805063665
$17.41
GearBest
GearBest
Sellars PM2.5 Adult Facemasks Funny Lips Print Adjustable With Filter Paper Washable Cotton Mouth Mask Reusable Cover Fashion Fabric Nonmedical Masks Sale, Price & Reviews | Gearbest
$4.99 $7.99
Cashback Available
GearBest
GearBest
Sylas PM2.5 Dustproof Cartoon Animal Print Masks Adjustable Tiger Washable Safet Protect Facemask Reusable Fabric Anti Pollution Outdoor Mask
$4.99 $7.99
Cashback Available
ULTA
ULTA
Proactiv Deep Cleansing Wash
$35.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
GearBest
GearBest
KN95 Respirator Face Mask Disposable Breathable Protective Non Medical Masks Sale, Price & Reviews | Gearbest
$38.99 $49.99
Cashback Available
Best Buy
Best Buy
Conair - Hair Trimmer - Black
$19.99 $39.99
Cashback Available
eBay
eBay
Wenger Quartz Movement Black Dial Men's Watch 79031 29621790312
$54.43
eBay
eBay
Wenger 01.1641.110 Men's Avenue Black Dial Black Silicone Strap Watch 46928124619
$58.50
eBay
eBay
Wenger Men's Watch Quartz Black Dial SS Band 01.1641.111 - Authorized Dealer 46928124626
$71.47
Belk
Belk
Belk | Shop Home, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Beauty & More
50% Off
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Home Depot
Home Depot
SLEEP OPTIONS Marquis 12in. Firm Hybrid Euro Top Twin Mattress-413109-1110
$145.84 $186.47
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Duluth Trading
Duluth Trading
Save Up to 70% Off 🤩✔️Men's & Women's Workwear & Clothing | Duluth Trading Company
70% Off
Fossil
Fossil
$25 OFF* YOUR $75 PURCHASE WHEN YOU SIGN UP
Offer
Cashback Up to 0.5%
Daily Steals
Daily Steals
Portable Face Mask Storage Case - 2 Pack
$11.99 $39.99
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Groupon
Groupon
Costway Exercise Bicycle Indoor Bike Cycling Cardio Gym
$256.99 $599.99
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Daily Steals
Daily Steals
Blood Pressure Wrist Monitor
$24.99 $79.99
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
ShoeBacca
ShoeBacca
LABOR DAY SALE Save Up Tio 80% Off + Free Shipping
80% Off
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Nike
Nike
Save Up to 40% Off + Free Shippin 😳✔️Clearance Outlet Deals & Discounts. Nike.com
40% Off
Cashback Up to 0.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Daily Steals
Daily Steals
Visual Pore and Blackhead Cleaning Vacuum with Built-in Camera
$64.99 $299.99
Cashback Available
Amazon
Amazon
Non-Contact Thermometer for Adults and Kid,No Touch Infrared Forehead Thermometer for Fever, Smart Temperature Gun Reading Detection On Forehead
$28.50 $56.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
REGALICO Waxing Kit For Women, Regalico Wax Warmer With 4 Bags Painless Hard Wax Beans Hair Removal Kit WAX WARMER KIT
$38.24 $47.99