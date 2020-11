Back again! Walmart is offering this 12-Count Quilted Northern Mega Rolls Toilet Paper for just $12.48 with free shipping on orders $35+, or opt for free in-store pickup where available.



Features:

12 Mega Rolls = 48 Regular Rolls



3-ply bath tissue



284 sheets per roll



Flushable, septic-safe toilet paper



Unscented paper



Received 4+ stars from over 210 reviews