This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Amazon Coupons »

14" Rain-X Wiper Blade

$2.78 $9.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/11/20
Amazon Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Amazon is offering Rain-X RX30214 Weatherbeater Wiper Blade 14" (Pack of 1) for only $2.78 with free shipping on orders over $25.

Note: Order now and item will ship when it's available on 2/17.

Product Details:
  • The original Rain-X Weatherbeater wiper blade! For over 15 years, this traditional wiper blade is still known and trusted for its quality, durability and value.
  • The galvanized steel frame prevents rust and corrosion while providing strength and durability.
  • Natural rubber squeegee resists cracking, splitting and tearing caused by heat, cold, windshield wiper fluid and salt
  • Provides a smooth, clean, streak-free wipe due to multiple press points that conform to your windshield

Related to this item:

Comments

