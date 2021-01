Amazon is offering this Reach Barrier 3009 Garage Door Insulation Kit for only $39.06 with free shipping!



Available for the same price at Home Depot.



Details:

for Garage Door Insulation Blocks Up To 95-Percent Of Radiant Heat



Panels Include 2 Layers Of 5/32-Inch Barrier Bubble Laminated



Exceeds New Fire Codes And Requires No Maintenance



Each panel is 4' x 2' (48" x 24") and eight exactly covers a 8 sqft garage door



Received 4+ stars from over 900 reviews