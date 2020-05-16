Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Jane

Reusable Fabric Face Mask (Mult. Styles)

$5.99 $9.99
+ $2.99 Shipping
Expires: 08/12/20
Jane
Up to 6.0% Cashback

About this Deal

Jane is offering Reusable Fabric Face Mask for only $5.99, regualrly $9.99. Shipping is $2.99.

Product Details :
Double layered face masks that are washable and reusable
Most of the item contains cotton blend and various fabric (polyester, spandex)
NO pocket for filters.
One size fits most for adults
Machine washable

