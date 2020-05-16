This deal is expired!
Reusable Fabric Face Mask (Mult. Styles)
$5.99
$9.99
+ $2.99 Shipping
Expires: 08/12/20
About this Deal
|Jane is offering Reusable Fabric Face Mask for only $5.99, regualrly $9.99. Shipping is $2.99.
Product Details :
Double layered face masks that are washable and reusable
Most of the item contains cotton blend and various fabric (polyester, spandex)
NO pocket for filters.
One size fits most for adults
Machine washable
