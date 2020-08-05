Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Ridgepointe 8' x 12' Wood Storage Shed

$1199.99 $1699.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 05/10/20
About this Deal

Costco is offering this Ridgepointe 8' x 12' Wood Storage Shed for only $1,199.99 with free shipping!

Details:
  • Gable Design
  • Solid 2” x 4” Wood Framing
  • 940 Cubic Ft. of Storage
  • Pre-Cut and Ready for Assembly
  • Floor Kit Included
  • Received 4+ stars from over 70 reviews

