Walmart is offering 4-Pack RoomMates Traditional Marble StickTILES for only $5.99 with free in-store pickup or free shipping on orders over $35.



Details:

4 individual 10.5" x 10.5" self-adhesive tiles per pack



Easy to apply: just peel and stick



No grout needed



Dimensional finish for a real tile look



Each pack of 4 covers approximately 3 square feet



Received 4+ stars from over 40 reviews!