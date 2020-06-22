Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Rubbermaid Step Stool
$5.47 $31.00
Jun 20, 2020
Expires : 06/21/20
Amazon is offering this Rubbermaid Step Stool (200lb Capacity) for only $5.47 with free shipping on orders of $25+ or with Prime.

Note: usually ships within 8 days.

Alternatively available at Walmart for the same price.

Details:
  • Small enough to keep out of the way easily
  • Made of plastic skid-resistant step surface
  • 200-pound capacity
  • Dimenions: 12.2" x 7.1" x 10"
  • Received 4+ stars from over 940 reviews

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
metalstudz
metalstudz (L1)
Jun 22, 2020
Deal expired showing some thing like 23+
Abuelitalugo
Abuelitalugo (L1)
Jun 20, 2020
Price showing as $23.93.
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jun 20, 2020
Back again no longer expired
blackfoot
blackfoot (L5)
May 14, 2020
updated
