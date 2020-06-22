Amazon is offering this Rubbermaid Step Stool (200lb Capacity) for only $5.47 with free shipping on orders of $25+ or with Prime.



Note: usually ships within 8 days.



Alternatively available at Walmart for the same price.



Details:

Small enough to keep out of the way easily



Made of plastic skid-resistant step surface



200-pound capacity



Dimenions: 12.2" x 7.1" x 10"



Received 4+ stars from over 940 reviews