Walmart

Rug Doctor FlexClean Machine (Ships Free)
FREE SHIPPING
$183.82 $249.00
Aug 05, 2020
Walmart is offering this Rug Doctor FlexClean Machine for only $99.00 with free shipping!

Details:
Results are refreshed, rejuvenated, deodorized and long-lasting
Deep cleans both carpet and sealed hard floors with one machine and one cleaning solution
Includes: FlexClean Machine, one 9-oz. trial sized Rug Doctor All-In-One Concentrated Floor Cleaner solution and a Tool Storage Bag
Extracts messes from sealed hard floors, carpet, stone, tile, laminate, vinyl, rugs and hard to reach areas
Replaces single-function machines like deep carpet and hard floor cleaners, mops and steam mops

