This deal is expired!
2-Pk RYOBI Battery Starter Kit w/ 18-Volt Charger (F/S)
FREE SHIPPING
$99.00
Jun 30, 2020
Expires : 06/29/20
Home Depot is offering this 2-Pk RYOBI Battery Starter Kit w/ 18-Volt Charger for only $99 with free shipping or free in-store pickup.

Note: This product is currently backordered. You won't be charged until it ships.

Details:
  • Special Buy
  • Includes: (2) 4.0 Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries and 18-Volt Charger
  • FREE ONE+ 320 PSI Cold Water Cordless Power Cleaner
  • Over 125 ONE+ Tools – All Work With Any RYOBI ONE+ 18V Battery
  • Received 4+ stars from over 640 reviews!

