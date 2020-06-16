Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ Cordless Trimmer
$39.97
Jun 16, 2020
Expires : 06/18/20
Home Depot is offering this RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ Cordless Trimmer for only $39.97 with free shipping on orders of $45 or more, or opt for free in-store pickup.

Details:
  • Shaft rotates for convenient edging function
  • Simple press-and-turn conversion to edger mode
  • Automatic-feed string head for continuous operation
  • Single line string head with 0.065 in. line for light duty trimming
  • Received 4+ stars from over 25 reviews

trimmer outdoor gear garden tools Home Depot Gardening Lawn Care ryobi
