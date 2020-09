Head over to Walmart and get this Safety Treads - Clear Stair Treads (14 Pack) for just $15.72, originally $23.99. Shipping is free on $35.



Price Comparisons:

Overstock has it for $43.19





Home Depot has it for $31.82

Features:

Adhesive backing helps them stay put on the stairs



Pet-friendly stair treads come a with free roller tool for easy installation



Protect: Create a safer environment for you, your family and your pets by reducing the likelihood of slipping with the addition of stair treads, especially in areas of heavy traffic



Provides Safe traction and Stability on any floor type including hardwood, tile, stone and marble stairs



Clear design to show natural steps



Individual tread size: 4" x 26"