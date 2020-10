Samsonite is offering Samsonite Foldable Shopper's Tote for $2.99, regularly $12.00. Shipping is free on orders over $99+



Product details :

Extra organizational bag unfolds into a large and lightweight tote.



Folds to compact size which can be easily stored in a small bag or even your back pocket



Fun and stylish prints help share your personality while traveling and shopping.



Can withstand a static load of up to 50 lbs.