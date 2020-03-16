Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's Coupons

Kohl's

San Miguel Sea Grass & Lotus Reed Diffuser 5-piece Set
$13.99 $39.99
Mar 16, 2020
Expires : 03/22/20
15  Likes 0  Comments
0
See Deal
Cashback Up to 1.8%

About this Deal

Hohls Members, get this San Miguel Sea Grass & Lotus Reed Diffuser 5-piece Set for $13.99 after coupon code CHARGE30 & Free Ship With Code MARCHMVCFREE.

Note: Use code CLOVER for non-card holders and get it for $16.99

Set the mood with the calming scents of sea grass and lotus with this San Miguel reed garden.

PRODUCT FEATURES
  • Beautiful dangle details
  • "Wish" & "dream" graphics

    WHAT'S INCLUDED
  • Two tealight candles
  • River rocks
  • Reeds
  • Oil

    • 🏷 Deal Tags

    home decor home diffuser kohls Diffusers san miguel
    Flag this deal
    Edit this deal
    What's the matter?

    💬 Comments

    Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
    Kohl's See All arrow
    Kohl's
    Kohl's
    IMUSA 6.9-Qt. Ceramic Caldero
    $19.59 $34.99
    Cashback Up to 1.8%
    Kohl's
    Kohl's
    Up to 80% Off Clearance + Extra 30% Off
    SALE
    Cashback Up to 1.8%
    HOT
    Kohl's
    Kohl's
    The Big One Microfiber Pillow
    $2.79 $9.99
    Cashback Up to 1.8%
    FREE SHIPPING
    Kohl's
    Kohl's
    Up to 80% Off 2-Day Sale + Extra 30% Off
    SALE
    Cashback Up to 1.8%
    Kohl's
    Kohl's
    Up to 70% Off 'Here Comes Halloween' Sale + Extra 30%
    SALE
    Cashback Up to 1.8%
    Kohl's
    Kohl's
    Skechers Women's Sandals (Mult Styles)
    $16.80 $40.00
    Cashback Up to 1.8%
    Kohl's
    Kohl's
    15-Pc Farberware DiamondMax Cookware Set
    $38.99 AR $119.99
    Cashback Up to 1.8%
    Kohl's
    Kohl's
    Toastmaster Small Appliances (10 Options)
    $9.10 $24.99
    Cashback Up to 1.8%
    Kohl's
    Kohl's
    7-Pack Hanes Men's Ultimate Tees
    $8.96 $32.00
    Cashback Up to 1.8%
    FREE SHIPPING
    Kohl's
    Kohl's
    3-Quart NuWave Digital Air Fryer
    $34.99 $99.99
    Cashback Up to 1.8%
    arrow
    arrow
    👀 Related Deals
    From Related Categories
    Costco
    Costco
    Up to $1,700 Off Online-Only Member Savings
    SALE
    HOT
    FREE SHIPPING
    Costco
    Costco
    5-Pack Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (85-Ct)
    $22.99
    HOT
    FREE SHIPPING
    Target
    Target
    Fun Run Sale Now Live!
    SALE
    Home Depot
    Home Depot
    Up to 80% Off End Of Season Savings
    SALE
    Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
    HOT
    Macy's
    Macy's
    Up to 80% Off VIP Sale + Extra 30% Off
    SALE
    Cashback Up to 2.0%
    HOT
    Amazon
    Amazon
    50% Off or More Amazon Warehouse Deals
    SALE
    Brookstone
    Brookstone
    PartyGrill Grill, Melt, Eat, Repeat
    $79.99 $99.99
    Cashback Available
    HOT
    Kohl's
    Kohl's
    IMUSA 6.9-Qt. Ceramic Caldero
    $19.59 $34.99
    Cashback Up to 1.8%
    Walmart
    Walmart
    Up to 70% Off Halloween Boo-tique
    SALE
    Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
    Kohl's
    Kohl's
    The Big One Microfiber Pillow
    $2.79 $9.99
    Cashback Up to 1.8%
    FREE SHIPPING
    arrow
    arrow