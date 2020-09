Amazon has this Broom & Dustpan Sweep Set for $19.99 (Reg. $23.75) with free shipping on $25+ or with Prime!



Details:

Broom handle is over 52" long, dust pan handle is 38.9" long



Handle is made of High-quality stainless steel which is not easy to rust and break



Soft broom bristles and large-capacity dustpan



Flexible lip and dustpan teeth



Dustpan lock and compact storage