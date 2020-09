Back again! Amazon has this 3.75-Lbs Scotts EZ Seed Patch & Repair for only $10.99 with free shipping on $25+ or with Prime.



Note: in-stock on August 11.



Product Details:

Grow grass anywhere, guaranteed



Scotts best high performance seed



Mulch: absorbs 6X its weight in water and expands to surround the seed in a moist protective layer



Fertilizer: Exclusive controlled release technology feeds seedlings to jumpstart growth



Tackifier: Helps keep seed from washing away



Protectant: Helps keep seedlings safe from harmful diseases that can attack newly planted areas



Grows in full sun and dense shade, high traffic areas and on slopes



Seeds up to 85 sq. ft.



Received 4+ stars from over 610 reviews