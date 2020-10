Amazon is offering this Scotts Halts Crabgrass & Grassy Weed Preventer for only $17.66 with free shipping on $25+ orders or for Prime members.



Details:

#1 Best Seller in Patio, Lawn & Garden



in Patio, Lawn & Garden One application prevents crabgrass all season long



Apply in spring to prevent crabgrass and problem weeds all season long



Fall application prevents winter weeds, such as poa annua, henbit and chickweed



Rain, snow or freezing weather after application won't affect product performance



Apply in fall to prevent moss



Received 4 stars from over 990 reviews!