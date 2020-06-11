Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Scotts Nature Scapes Triple Shred Mulch (In-Store)

$2.00 $4.98
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 06/24/20
About this Deal

Lowe's has this Scotts Nature Scapes Triple Shred Mulch for just $2!

Find your nearest location here.

Note: this offer is available in store only. Availability and price may vary by location.

Product Details:
  • Available in 3 colors
  • Extra fine mulch that delivers premium appearance and function
  • Prevents weeds naturally - use a 2-inch layer to naturally prevent weeds
  • Year-long color

Comments (1)

pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jun 11, 2020
Great deal, I paid $4.00 last week at my local hardware.
Reply
