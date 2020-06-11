This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Scotts Nature Scapes Triple Shred Mulch (In-Store)
$2.00
$4.98
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 06/24/20
About this Deal
|Lowe's has this Scotts Nature Scapes Triple Shred Mulch for just $2!
Find your nearest location here.
Note: this offer is available in store only. Availability and price may vary by location.
Product Details:
Related to this item:home patio Home Improvement outdoor gear garden Lowes Gardening Mulch
What's the matter?