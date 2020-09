Amazon is offering this Scotts Turf Builder Fall Lawn Food (12.5lbs) for only $15.48 with free shipping on orders $25+ or with Prime.



Details:

Amazon's Choice



Builds strong, deep roots for a better lawn next spring



Covers 5,000 sq. ft. and can be applied to any grass type



Improves lawn's ability to absorb water and nutrients versus an unfed lawn



Received 4+ stars from over 1,080 reviews