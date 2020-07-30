Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Shark Genius Steam Pocket Mop System (Ships Free)
FREE SHIPPING
$95.99 $159.99
Jul 30, 2020
Expires : 08/02/20
Cashback Up to 2.0%

About this Deal

Updated with new code

Plus, get $10 Kohl's Cash to use August 3 - 16

Kohl's is offering this Shark Genius Steam Pocket Mop System for only $95.99 when you use code FRIEND20 (extra 20% off) at checkout with free shipping!

Have Kohl's Cash? Redeem it now until 8/2!

Details:
  • 3-setting Intelligent Steam Control
  • Washable dual-sided Dirt Grip pads
  • Extra-targeted steam power
  • Sanitizes sealed hard floors
  • Received 4+ stars from over 115 reviews

