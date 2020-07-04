Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Costco Coupons

Costco

5-Pack 13" Resin Barrel + Free Shipping
FREE SHIPPING
$34.99
Apr 07, 2020
Expires : 06/16/20
18  Likes 0  Comments
66
See Deal

About this Deal

Costco is offering this 5-Pack 13" Resin Barrel for $34.99 (it's just $6.99 each) with free shipping!

Product Details:
  • HDR construction for a lightweight and durable planter
  • Resin based planters last longer than traditional wooden barrels
  • Withstands outdoor seasonal elements and everyday use

🏷 Deal Tags

home decor Free Shipping patio Decor household garden Costco Pots & Planters
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Costco See All arrow
Costco
Costco
304-Ct Kirkland Signature Disinfecting Wipes
$17.99
Costco
Costco
5-Pack Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (85-Ct)
$22.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Online Special Events are Back!
SALE
Costco
Costco
Now Live! Up to $1000 Off Member-Only Savings
SALE
Costco
Costco
5-Piece Ballarini Pan Protector Set
$19.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Eddie Bauer Youth Reversible Down Jacket (4 Styles)
$22.99 $27.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Thomasville Timeless Classic Rugs (Mult. Options)
$74.99 $99.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
2-Pack Non-Contact Instant Read Thermometer
$54.99 $69.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Up to $1,200 Off Costco Sofas & Sectionals
SALE
Costco
Costco
32 Degrees Ladies' Hooded Jacket (4 Colors)
$24.99 $34.99
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Target
Target
Now Live! Up to 50% Off Early Deal Days
SALE
ALDI
ALDI
New Weekly Ad for 10/7 (In-Store)
WeeklyAD
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
Up to 70% Off 'Halloween Your Way' Savings
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
Free $100 Amazon Gift Card w/ New Visa Card
Offer
HOT
Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree
$1 Anniversary Specials
SALE
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
HOT
Best Buy
Best Buy
Insignia 3-Gal Automatic Trash Can
$39.99
Cashback Available
HOT
Lowes
Lowes
Halloween Decorations Sale from $2
SALE
Walmart
Walmart
3-Pack 3M Air Filters (Multiple Options)
$15.88 $26.64
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Costco
Costco
5-Pack Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (85-Ct)
$22.99
FREE SHIPPING
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best In-Store Printable Coupons
ROUNDUP
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Costco
Costco
Online Special Events are Back!
SALE
Costco
Costco
Gorilla Playsets Playmaker Deluxe Playset - Do It Yourself or Installed
$899.99 $1099.99
Costco
Costco
5-Pack Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (85-Ct)
$22.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
304-Ct Kirkland Signature Disinfecting Wipes
$17.99
Costco
Costco
2-Pack Non-Contact Instant Read Thermometer
$54.99 $69.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Now Live! Up to $1000 Off Member-Only Savings
SALE
Costco
Costco
Thomasville Timeless Classic Rugs (Mult. Options)
$74.99 $99.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
2-pkCarole Hochman Ladies' Wirefree Bra
$19.99
Costco
Costco
Khombu Ladies' All Weather Bootie (2 Colours)
$27.99
Costco
Costco
Hilary Radley Ladies' Pleated Dress
$26.99
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow