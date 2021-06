For a limited time, Amazon is offering this Shovel, Rake & Tool Holder with Hooks only for $10.58. Shipping is free on orders over $25!



Features:

#Amazon's Choice

Has both slots to hold handles, and six hooks to hang other supplies on

The slots have rolling balls that automatically adjust to the thickness of a shovel, rake, or broom handle and grips it securely

Equipped with six hanging hooks, making it a great spot for anything

Installation is simple, and the necessary screws are included

Received 4.3 stars from over 790 ratings!