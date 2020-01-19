Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Signature Design by Ashley Blake Sofa (2 Colors)

$349.00 $1200.00
+ Varied Shipping
Expires: 01/23/20
About this Deal

JCPenney is offering this Signature Design by Ashley Blake Sofa in 2 colors for just $349.00 when you use code GOSAVE77 (up to 60% off) at checkout. Shipping fees vary.

Product Details:
  • Corner-blocked frame
  • Attached back and loose seat cushions
  • High-resiliency foam cushions wrapped in thick poly fiber
  • Weight (lb.): 185 Lb
  • Fabric Description: Faux Leather
  • Sofa Measurements: 38x36x90"
  • Received 4+ stars from over 1,240 reviews!

Comments (11)

DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
Jan 19, 2020
Estimated Shipping & Handling: $125.00
Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jan 19, 2020
Price update today
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Nov 21, 2019
Back again With New Code
Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jan 19, 2020
Price updated today with a new code :)
Reply
DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
Nov 07, 2019
BIGSALE4 expired, updated with new code
Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jan 19, 2020
Already updated today with a new code :)
Reply
Makaylac
Makaylac (L1)
Nov 02, 2019
Great price
Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jan 19, 2020
Price updated today with a new code :)
Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Nov 02, 2019
Price Drop
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Oct 08, 2019
Price Drop
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Aug 20, 2019
Back Again
Reply
