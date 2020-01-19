JCPenney is offering this Signature Design by Ashley Blake Sofa in 2 colors for just $349.00 when you use code GOSAVE77 (up to 60% off) at checkout. Shipping fees vary.



Product Details:

Corner-blocked frame



Attached back and loose seat cushions



High-resiliency foam cushions wrapped in thick poly fiber



Weight (lb.): 185 Lb



Fabric Description: Faux Leather



Sofa Measurements: 38x36x90"



Received 4+ stars from over 1,240 reviews!