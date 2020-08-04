Amazon is offering this smART Pixelator Organizer for only $7.97 with free shipping on orders of $25+ or with Prime.



Note: back in-stock on April 14th.



Alternatively available for the same price at Target with free shipping on orders of $35 or more.



Details:

3, 200 beads (16 colors, 200 of each color)



3, 200 pegs (16 colors, 200 of each color)



6, 400 sequins (16 colors, 400 of each color)



Multi-level storage saves space



For ages 7 & up



Received 4+ stars from over 120 reviews

Compare to $15.09 at Walmart.