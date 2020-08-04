Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired!
smART Pixelator Organizer (Over 12,000 Pieces!)
$7.97 $19.99
Apr 08, 2020
Expires : 04/08/20
About this Deal

Amazon is offering this smART Pixelator Organizer for only $7.97 with free shipping on orders of $25+ or with Prime.

Note: back in-stock on April 14th.

Alternatively available for the same price at Target with free shipping on orders of $35 or more.

Details:
  • 3, 200 beads (16 colors, 200 of each color)
  • 3, 200 pegs (16 colors, 200 of each color)
  • 6, 400 sequins (16 colors, 400 of each color)
  • Multi-level storage saves space
  • For ages 7 & up
  • Received 4+ stars from over 120 reviews

Compare to $15.09 at Walmart.

