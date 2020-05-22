50% OFF + Free shipping at $39



Available Colors - White, Charcoal, Ivory & Navy



Bring style and functionality to your window with the SmartBlock Chroma Rod Pocket 100% Blackout Window Curtain Panel. A dreamy choice for bedroom windows, the panel is lined to block light, reduce noise and insulate your home.



Offered in an array of fashionable colors to complement any room’s decor.



100% blackout, noise reducing and insulating

100% polyester

Machine wash

Hangs on a rod pocket

Panels are sold individually and measure 50" W

Rod pocket measures 2" diameter