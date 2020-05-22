Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
SmartBlock™ Chroma 63-Inch Rod Pocket 100% Blackout Window Curtain Panel (4 colors)

$9.99 $19.99
+ FREE* Shipping
Bed Bath and Beyond Coupons See Deal
Up to 3.0% Cashback

About this Deal

50% OFF + Free shipping at $39

BEYOND+ Member Price $7.99

Available Colors - White, Charcoal, Ivory & Navy

Bring style and functionality to your window with the SmartBlock Chroma Rod Pocket 100% Blackout Window Curtain Panel. A dreamy choice for bedroom windows, the panel is lined to block light, reduce noise and insulate your home.

Offered in an array of fashionable colors to complement any room’s decor.

100% blackout, noise reducing and insulating
100% polyester
Machine wash
Hangs on a rod pocket
Panels are sold individually and measure 50" W
Rod pocket measures 2" diameter

