Get ready for Winter. Amazon is offering this Snow Joe Shovelution Snow Shovel for only $16.99 with free shipping on orders $25+ or with Prime.



Available for the same price at Home Depot and at Walmart.



Details:

Amazon's Choice for Snow Shovels



for Snow Shovels Made of a durable, impact-resistant blade



Gives lifting leverage to the lower hand



Handle Length: 41.3"



Received 4+ stars from over 3,995 reviews

Compare to $27.49 at Staples.