Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Sams Club Coupons »

Sobro Smart Coffee Table w/ Refrigerator (2 Colors)

$999.00 $1799.00
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 06/05/20
Sams Club Coupons See Deal
Up to 6.0% Cashback

About this Deal

A smart coffee table? Yes that's right! Right now Sam's Club is offering this Sobro Smart Coffee Table with Refrigerator in 2 colors for only $999.00 with free shipping for Plus members!

Alternatively, get it at Wayfair for the same price.

Details:
  • Shocking Values
  • Tempered glass top with touch controls
  • Refrigerator drawer keeps beverages chilled
  • Bluetooth speakers sync with smart devices and TV
  • USB ports and outlets charge your devices at the table

Related to this item:

home decor home furniture Sams Club Storage & Organization Refrigerators coffee tables smart table
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (5)

YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jun 02, 2020
Back Again
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jan 21, 2020
Back Again
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jun 18, 2019
Back Again
Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Feb 26, 2019
Definitely need this in my home! XD the ultimate party furniture haha
Reply
blackfoot
blackfoot (L5)
Feb 25, 2019
price drop
Reply
Related Deals
Lowes
40% Off Small Appliance Deals At Lowes.com
Lowes
40% off Free Shipping
Amazon
Carote 3 Quart Nonstick Saute Pan Deep Frying Pan with Cover, Non-Stick Jumbo Cooker Granite Stone Coating from Switzerland,9.5 Inch
Amazon
$17.99 $25.99
Amazon
Classic Metal Covered Cake Pan
Amazon
$12.88 $24.00
Amazon
Gesentur Misting Cooling System Outdoor Patio Garden Home Irrigation Trampoline
Amazon
$29.99 $59.99
Amazon
Wooden Digital Alarm Clock, LED Digital Clock with 3 Modes, Acoustic Control Clock with Time Temperature and Humidity, 3 Levels Adjustable Brightness
Amazon
$18.84
GearBest
Xiaomi TDS Water Quality Test Meter White Other Cooking Tools Sale, Price & Reviews | Gearbest
GearBest
$8.99 $18.25
Cashback Available
GearBest
Three-mode Splash Proof Water Tap Economizer Sale, Price & Reviews | Gearbest
GearBest
$3.99 $5.22
Cashback Available
Amazon
14-Oz Ajax Powder Cleanser with Bleach
Amazon
99¢ $10.00
Target
8-Pc Halloween Pumpkin Decorating Kit (Mult Options)
Target
$10.00
JCPenney
Home Expressions Tiles Complete Bedding Set
JCPenney
$34.99 $110.00
Up to 6.0% Cashback
Amazon
Tide PODS Liquid Laundry Detergent Pacs, Spring Meadow, 72 Count
Amazon
$16.08
Wish
2020 New Adults Kids Pool Bathing Tub Outdoor Indoor Foldable 110-128 CM Blue Thick Inflatable Swimming Pool | Wish
Wish
$24 $129
Amazon
Amazon Brand - Presto! 308-Sheet Mega Roll Toilet Paper, Ultra-Soft, 24 Count
Amazon
$22.25
Amazon
100% Organic Muslin Cotton Throw Blanket for Kid Adult, Couch Bed Chair, 4 Layers Pre-washed Plant Dyed Yarn, Breathable Super Soft, Cozy, Warm Lightweight Bed Blanket, All Season (55"x60" Light Pink)
Amazon
$27.29
Wish
New Magnetic Adsorption Toothbrush Holder Automatic Toothpaste Dispenser Toiletries Storage Rack Bathroom Accessories | Wish
Wish
$14 $266
Wish
130pcs Hawaiian Party Decorations Summer Tropical Flamingo Themed Party Wedding Decoration Supplies for Luau Aloha Moana | Wish
Wish
$33 $198
Wish
Cotton Thicken Bedsure Hypoallergenic Antibacterial Mattress Pad, Non-slip Breathable Ultra Soft Quilted Mattress Protector Cover | Wish
Wish
$27 $50
Amazon
Coolaroo Butterfly Gazebo (Ships Free)
Amazon
$470.99 $499.99 Free Shipping
Wish
2 Types Portable Manual Electric Fruit Juicer Smoothie Maker Blender | Wish
Wish
$7 $199
AliExpress
US $3.16 56% OFF|Friends TV Show Classic Quote Posters and Prints Wall Art Decorative Picture Canvas Painting For Living Room Home Decor Unframed|Painting & Calligraphy| - AliExpress
AliExpress
$3.16 $7.18
Cashback Available
USA TODAY
Don't Count On Walmart+ to Take Down Amazon, Yet
USA TODAY
News