Sobro Smart Coffee Table w/ Refrigerator (2 Colors)
$999.00
$1799.00
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 06/05/20
About this Deal
|A smart coffee table? Yes that's right! Right now Sam's Club is offering this Sobro Smart Coffee Table with Refrigerator in 2 colors for only $999.00 with free shipping for Plus members!
Alternatively, get it at Wayfair for the same price.
Details:
