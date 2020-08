Price drop (was $13.48)! Home Depot is offering this 6-Pack Hampton Bay Solar LED Pathway Lights for only $10.78 with free shipping on orders $45+ or opt for free in-store pickup!



Details:

Durable, waterproof plastic construction in black finish



Solar-powered LED spotlight uses renewable energy



Ideal for lighting and accenting pathways, walkways, and gardens



Received 4+ stars from over 880 reviews