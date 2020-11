Bed Bath & Beyond is offering this Solar Lighted Metal Turtle for only $9.99 with free shipping on orders over $39.



Even better, BEYOND+ members can get this item for $7.99 with free shipping!



Details:

Turtle features a hat and green sunglasses



Decorative metalwork body



Emits a soft green glow



Includes 1 AAA rechargeable battery



Measures 8.5" L x 7" W x 14.5" H



Received 4+ stars from over 205 reviews