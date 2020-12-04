Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kohl's

Sonoma Goods 3-Wick Candles (Mult. Options)
$5.59 $19.99
22h ago
Expires : 01/24/21
Kohl's is offering Sonoma 3-Wick Goods for Life Candles for just $5.59 when cardholders use code FAVORITE30 (extra 30% w/ card) and free shipping with code JANMVCFREE (w/ card) at checkout!

Non-members get extra 15% off with code SAVINGS15 bringing the price down to $6.79 with free shipping on orders over $75.

More Notable Savings:

💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
15h ago
👍 👍 👍 👍 👍
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
23h ago
Price drop, Now $7.99
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Dec 04, 2020
Price & exp update
Likes Reply
