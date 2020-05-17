This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
SONOMA Goods for Life Ceramic Planter
$3.49
$9.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 05/17/20
About this Deal
|Kohl's is offering SONOMA Goods for Life Ceramic Planter for only $3.49 when Charge cardholders use codes GARDEN30 (30% off) with free shipping with code MAYMVCFREE used at checkout.
Non-cardholders can get it for $3.99 with YOUSAVE20 (extra 20% off) with free shipping on $75+ orders.
Related to this item:home decor home patio Home Improvement garden planter Planters SONOMA Goods for Life
What's the matter?