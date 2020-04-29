Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's Coupons

Kohl's

SONOMA Goods for Life Mini Wood Plant Stand
$3.99 $9.99
Apr 29, 2020
Expires : 05/03/20
4  Likes 1  Comments
0
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.0%

About this Deal

Kohl's is offering this SONOMA Goods for Life Mini Wood Plant Stand for $3.99 (Reg. $9.99) with code TIME4FAMILY at checkout! Shipping is free on orders over $75 or opt for drive-up.

Details:
  • Solid wood
  • 3.125"H x 4.25"W x 4.25"D
  • Weight: 0.22 lbs

🏷 Deal Tags

home decor home garden Home Decoration Planters Plant Stand Decorative Accents
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Apr 29, 2020
Update w/ code
Likes Reply
Kohl's See All arrow
Kohl's
Kohl's
Kohl's Pre-Black Friday AD 2020
BF Ad
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 80% Off 'Dashing Deal Days' + Extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
BOGO Free Boots + Extra 20% Off
BOGO
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
$10 Off $40 Cuddl Duds Sale + Extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Small Kitchen Appliances from $7.99
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Fossil Smart Watch 43mm + $10 Kohl's Cash + F/S
$99.00 $275.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Kohl's
Kohl's
Men's Levi's Arctic Cloth Mid-Length Quilted Hooded Parka
$89.99 $180.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 70% Off Women's Handbags + Extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
( starts 11/11-11/21) Toastmaster Appliances (Mult. Options)
$8.74 $24.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up To 75% Off Nike Shoes, Clothing, and Accessories - Kohls
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Sams Club
Sams Club
Over $4,700 Holiday Instant Savings Book
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Easyfashion Mid-Back Mesh Office Chair Ergonomic Computer Chair
$35.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
IKEA
IKEA
New Lower Price from 69¢
SALE
IKEA
IKEA
BISSA Shoe Cabinet w/ 3 Compartments
$39.99
Wayfair
Wayfair
Up to 60% Off Black Friday Sneak Preview
SALE
Overstock
Overstock
Early Access Doorbusters Holiday Deals
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
SINOVO Mid Back Mesh Office Chair
$49.99 $99.99
FREE SHIPPING
Home Depot
Home Depot
Homecraft Furniture Lewis Dark Walnut Wood Sofa Table
$84.77 $122.38
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Staples
Staples
Essentials Mesh Task Chair (3 Colors)
$69.99 $129.99
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
BJs Wholesale
BJs Wholesale
Cyber Week Deals (11/30) - (12/06)
SALE
Cashback Up to 0.5%
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Wayfair
Wayfair
FLASH DEAL - Burruss Patio Sectional with Cushions - Brown/Gray (Today Only)
$409.99 $970.00
Big Lots
Big Lots
Big Lots Planters & Flower Pots
$3.75+
Wayfair
Wayfair
Up to 80% Off Closeout Deals
SALE
Best Buy
Best Buy
Pure Garden Leaf Grabber Rake Claw
$12.99 $19.99
Cashback Available
Wayfair
Wayfair
Pinette Plastic/Resin Adirondack Chair
$209.99 $298.00
AliExpress
AliExpress
Everyday Collection Animal Frog Fairy Garden Figurines Miniature Landscape Home Decoration Accessories Birthday Gift Souvenirs
$6.80
Cashback Available
Gardeners Supply Company
Gardeners Supply Company
25% OFF | G.F. Italia 4 Jet Lift Adjustable Rotating Sprinkler
$20.96 $27.95
Gardeners Supply Company
Gardeners Supply Company
25% OFF | LED Grow Light with Planter for Indoor Gardening | Gardener's Supply
$141.75 $189.00
Gardeners Supply Company
Gardeners Supply Company
25% OFF | G.F. Italia Coil Hose Patio Kit
$41.21 $54.95
AliExpress
AliExpress
Rotatable Super Bright Double Head LED Solar Light COB Sensor IP67 Waterproof Solar Lamp Wall Lamps Outdoor Garden Decoration
$22.49 $37.48
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow