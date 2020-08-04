Kohl's is offering cardholders this Sonoma Wicker Swivel Egg Chair for only $342.99 when you use code HOPPY30 (extra 30% w/ card) and code HOME10 ($10 off $50 home) at checkout. Plus, receive $60 Kohl's Cash for free with your purchase!



Non-cardholders can use code SPRINGSAVE (extra 20% off) and code HOME10 ($10 off $50 home) to drop the price down to $389.99 with free shipping.



Details:

Powder-coated bronze finish to resist scratches



360 degree swivel base for turning in any direction



Sturdy steel frame



Comfortable seat and back cushion



Dimensions: 56.5''H x 31.5''W x 33''D