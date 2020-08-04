Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's Coupons

Kohl's

Sonoma Wicker Swivel Egg Chair + Free $60 Cash
FREE SHIPPING
$342.99 $999.99
Apr 08, 2020
Expires : 04/11/20
32  Likes 0  Comments
8
See Deal
Cashback Up to 1.8%

About this Deal

Kohl's is offering cardholders this Sonoma Wicker Swivel Egg Chair for only $342.99 when you use code HOPPY30 (extra 30% w/ card) and code HOME10 ($10 off $50 home) at checkout. Plus, receive $60 Kohl's Cash for free with your purchase!

Non-cardholders can use code SPRINGSAVE (extra 20% off) and code HOME10 ($10 off $50 home) to drop the price down to $389.99 with free shipping.

Details:
  • Powder-coated bronze finish to resist scratches
  • 360 degree swivel base for turning in any direction
  • Sturdy steel frame
  • Comfortable seat and back cushion
  • Dimensions: 56.5''H x 31.5''W x 33''D

🏷 Deal Tags

home decor Free Shipping patio chair furniture kohls Home Furniture Sonoma
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Kohl's See All arrow
Kohl's
Kohl's
Nike Flex Runner Kids' Sneakers
$30.00 $50.00
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Free Shipping for Kohl's Charge Customers Now Requires MVC Status + Code
NEWS
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Kohl's Beauty Under $10
$3.20+
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
4-Pc Carter's Dinosaur Cotton Pajamas
$14.40 $36.00
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Jumping Beans Kids Apparel from $2.40!
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
The Big One® Basics Solid Bath Towel By The Big One
$3.99 $9.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
15% OFF 6-Piece Comforter Set with Shams
$84.99 + $99.99 +
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Nike Flex Runner Preschool Kids' Sneakers
$27.00 $45.00
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
15% Off Madison Park Essentials Almaden Comforter and Sheet Set
$97.74+ $114.99+
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
No. 918 1-Panel Emily Solid Sheer Voile Window Curtain
$6.36 $7.49
Cashback Up to 1.8%
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Walmart
Walmart
Black Friday Deals For Days Ad
BF Ad
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
ROUND UP
Roundup
Amazon Prime Day Roundup Masterlist
ROUNDUP
HOT
ROUND UP
Roundup
Prime Day Competitor Roundup
ROUNDUP
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
50% Off or More Amazon Warehouse Deals
SALE
HOT
Macy's
Macy's
$9.99 Bella Appliances + More
$9.99 AR $44.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
3-Piece Comforter Sets (Multiple Styles)
$18.99 $80.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Walmart
Walmart
Free Trick-or-Treat Events & More
Event
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Costco
Costco
Samsung TV Savings Event
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
Walgreens
Walgreens
Up to 75% Off Clearance Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Costco
Costco
Online Special Events are Back!
SALE
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Amazon
Amazon
Sun Joe 2000 14.5-Amp Electric Pressure Washer
$49.00 $122.00
Amazon
Amazon
50% Off or More Amazon Warehouse Deals
SALE
HOT
Big Lots
Big Lots
Big Lots Planters & Flower Pots
$3.75+
Big Lots
Big Lots
Artificial Succulents & Fall Plants
$2.99+
Lowes
Lowes
Garage Goals from $1.12
SALE
Michaels
Michaels
Up to 80% Off Mega Clearance Event + More!
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
ALDI
ALDI
10" Fiddle Leaf Fig (In-Store)
$7.99
Amazon
Amazon
Tuoze 5 Pieces Patio Furniture Sectional Set Outdoor All-Weather PE Rattan Wicker Lawn Conversation Sets Cushioned Sofa Set with Glass Coffee Table (Grey)
$299.99
Walmart
Walmart
Black Friday Deals For Days Ad
BF Ad
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Big Lots
Big Lots
Clearance Event Deals
SALE
arrow
arrow