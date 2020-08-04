This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's
Sonoma Wicker Swivel Egg Chair + Free $60 Cash
FREE SHIPPING
$342.99
$999.99
Apr 08, 2020
Expires : 04/11/20
32 Likes 0 Comments
8See Deal
About this Deal
|
Kohl's is offering cardholders this Sonoma Wicker Swivel Egg Chair for only $342.99 when you use code HOPPY30 (extra 30% w/ card) and code HOME10 ($10 off $50 home) at checkout. Plus, receive $60 Kohl's Cash for free with your purchase!
Non-cardholders can use code SPRINGSAVE (extra 20% off) and code HOME10 ($10 off $50 home) to drop the price down to $389.99 with free shipping.
Details:
🏷 Deal Tagshome decor Free Shipping patio chair furniture kohls Home Furniture Sonoma
What's the matter?