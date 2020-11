Woot is offering these 6-Piece Sorbus Fridge Stackable Storage Containers for only $22.99 with free shipping for Amazon Prime members.



Set Includes:

2 x Wide Drawers : Ideally sized to fit fruits, vegetables, and other larger sized food items. Dimensions: 4.5" L x 8.5" W x 4" H



: Ideally sized to fit fruits, vegetables, and other larger sized food items. Dimensions: 4.5" L x 8.5" W x 4" H 2 x Narrow Drawers : Ideally sized to fit snacks, condiments, and other slimmer sized items. Dimensions: 14.75" L x 4.25" W x 4" H



: Ideally sized to fit snacks, condiments, and other slimmer sized items. Dimensions: 14.75" L x 4.25" W x 4" H 1 x Can Drawer : Holds 10 (standard size 12 oz) cans, small sized food cans, juice boxes, and other types of drinks. Dimensions: 13.25" L x 5.5" W x 4" H



: Holds 10 (standard size 12 oz) cans, small sized food cans, juice boxes, and other types of drinks. Dimensions: 13.25" L x 5.5" W x 4" H 1 x Egg Drawer Stackable organizer holds 14 eggs. Dimensions: 14.50" L x 4.37" W x 3.12" H