Woot is offering this Sorbus Hanging Rope Hammock Chair Swing for only $24.99 with free shipping for Amazon Prime members.



Details:

This stylish hammock swing hangs anywhere and is easy to relocate



Cotton and polyester fabric for ultimate comfort and relaxation



Hammock is paired with back support and two seat cushions



Suitable for all ages and can be used in any indoor or outdoor space



Holds up to 265 lbs.



Hanging Hardware not included

Compare to $39.99 at Amazon.