Spectracide 1-Gallon Weed & Grass Killer
FREE SHIPPING
$5.00 $7.98
Apr 08, 2020
Expires : 04/15/20
Lowe's is offering this Spectracide 1-Gallon Weed & Grass Killer for only $5.00 with free shipping for myLowe's members [free to join], or opt for free in-store pickup.

Note: price and availability may vary by location.

Details:
  • Use on driveways and walkways, and around fences
  • Visible results as fast as 3 hours
  • Rainfall or watering 15 minutes after application will not wash away
  • Received 4+ stars from over 1,290 reviews

Compare to $8.99 at Ace Hardware.

