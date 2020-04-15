Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Spectracide Weed & Feed Spray (In-Store)
$8.99
Apr 15, 2020
Expires : 04/21/20
ALDI is offering this Spectracide Weed & Feed Spray for only $8.99 in-store!

Find your nearest store here.

Details:
  • Treats up to 7,500 sq. ft.
  • Kills major broadleaf weeds
  • Kills weeds while feeding your lawn
  • Easy to use; just connect to your hose and spray
  • Fertilize and control weeds in one easy application

Find more ALDI weekly in-store finds here.

aldi Outdoor patio Home Improvement garden Gardening Lawn Care Spectracide
