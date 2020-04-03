Lowe's is offering this 32-Oz Spectracide Weed Stop for Lawns for only $5.00 with free shipping for myLowe's members [free to join] or opt for free in-store pickup.



Note: price and availability may vary by location.



Details:

Controls listed weeds – including crabgrass



Visible results in 8 hours



Controls more than 250 types of weeds

Compare to $9.47 at Home Depot and $6.92 on Amazon.