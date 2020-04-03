Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Lowes

Lowes

32-Oz Spectracide Weed Stop for Lawns
FREE SHIPPING
$5.00 $9.48
Apr 09, 2020
Expires : 04/15/20
Lowe's is offering this 32-Oz Spectracide Weed Stop for Lawns for only $5.00 with free shipping for myLowe's members [free to join] or opt for free in-store pickup.

Note: price and availability may vary by location.

Details:
  • Controls listed weeds – including crabgrass
  • Visible results in 8 hours
  • Controls more than 250 types of weeds

Compare to $9.47 at Home Depot and $6.92 on Amazon.

Home Improvement garden Lowes Gardening Lawn Care lawn Spectracide Weed Killer
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Apr 03, 2020
SAVE 47% thru 04/15/2020
