Amazon is offering this Spectracide Weed Stop for Lawns for only $6.00 with free shipping on orders $25+ or with Prime.



Details:

Amazon's Choice



Controls listed weeds – including crabgrass



Kills over 470 types of weeds



Rainfall 3 hours after application will not wash away effectiveness



Attaches easily to your garden hose



Received 4+ stars from over 2,870 reviews

Compare to $9.98 at Home Depot and $9.48 at Lowe's.