For a limited time only, Lowe's is offering Sta-Green 1-cu Ft Garden Soil for $2.50, originally $4.28. In-store pickup only.



Features:

For in-ground use, adds valuable organic matter to soils which is critically important to successful gardening



Improves soil structure which benefits managing water during both wet and dry periods



Increases organic which allows the garden soil to breath, increasing available and valuable oxygen