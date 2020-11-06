Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Sta-Green 1-cu Ft Garden Soil (In-Store)

$2.50 $4.28
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 06/24/20
Lowes Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Lowe's is offering this Sta-Green 1-cu Ft Garden Soil for only $2.50 in-store!

Find your nearest Lowe's here.

Details:
  • Adds valuable organic matter to soils
  • Improves soil structure which benefits managing water
  • All plants respond favorably to the addition of garden soil
  • 4, 1 CF garden soil bags will cover 24 square feet

Comments

