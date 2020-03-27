Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kohl's Coupons

Kohl's

Up to 80% Off Kohl's Stay-at-Home Sale + Extra 20% Off
Sale
Mar 27, 2020
Expires : 03/29/20
Kohl's is offering an up to 80% off Stay-at-Home Must-Haves sale, plus get an extra 20% off marked items with code FAMILY at checkout! Shipping is free on orders over $75.

More Ways to Save:
  • Use code KIDS10 for an extra $10 off $50+ on kids & baby sale purchase
  • Get $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent
  • Save more on a future Kohl's purchase with Yes2You Rewards

    • Stay-at-Home Sale Categories:

    Women Kids men home entertainment fitness Health & Personal Care Household Supplies & Cleaning
