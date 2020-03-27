This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Mar 27, 2020
Expires : 03/29/20
About this Deal
Kohl's is offering an up to 80% off Stay-at-Home Must-Haves sale, plus get an extra 20% off marked items with code FAMILY at checkout! Shipping is free on orders over $75.
More Ways to Save:
Stay-at-Home Sale Categories:
What's the matter?