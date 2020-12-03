Costco is offering this Steamfast Heavy-Duty Steam Cleaner for only $99.49 with free shipping!



Details:

1500 Watts Professional Grade Steam Generator



Wheels and Casters For Easy Mobility



6.5 Feet Flexible Extension Steam Hose



Steam-On-Demand Trigger



17 Attachments and 2 Additional Microfiber Mop Pads



Received 4+ stars from over 395 reviews!

