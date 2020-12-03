Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Steamfast Heavy-Duty Steam Cleaner (Ships Free)
+ FREE SHIPPING
$99.49
Mar 12, 2020
Costco is offering this Steamfast Heavy-Duty Steam Cleaner for only $99.49 with free shipping!

Details:
  • 1500 Watts Professional Grade Steam Generator
  • Wheels and Casters For Easy Mobility
  • 6.5 Feet Flexible Extension Steam Hose
  • Steam-On-Demand Trigger
  • 17 Attachments and 2 Additional Microfiber Mop Pads
  • Received 4+ stars from over 395 reviews!

Editor's note: Steam Cleaner effectively cleans and sanitizes a wide variety of surfaces, that would be a great asset in preventing Coloronavirus.

