Costco
Steamfast Heavy-Duty Steam Cleaner (Ships Free)
+ FREE SHIPPING
$99.49
Mar 12, 2020
16 Likes 0 Comments
4See Deal
About this Deal
|
Costco is offering this Steamfast Heavy-Duty Steam Cleaner for only $99.49 with free shipping!
Details:
Editor's note: Steam Cleaner effectively cleans and sanitizes a wide variety of surfaces, that would be a great asset in preventing Coloronavirus.
🏷 Deal tagsbathroom Free Shipping home Costco Cleaning Supplies Sanitizers Steam Cleaners Coronavirus
What's the matter?